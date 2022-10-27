France’s Macron visits military sites, touts arms production

PARIS (AP) — In a show of France’s military prowess, President Emmanuel Macron has visited a Caesar cannon firing range and missile testing facility. The Elysee presidential palace said the presidential visit Thursday was to the test center of the General Directorate of Armaments and to see ammunition manufacturing activities on the Nexter Arrowtech site — both in the Cher region of central France. It aimed to remind military “manufacturers of the objective of producing enough, more quickly and at controlled prices.” Macron also visited the Bourges military preparatory school alongside France’s defense minister. There has been concern that weapons shortages across Europe, including in France, could force hard choices for Ukraine’s allies.

