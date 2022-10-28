Judge orders Meta to pay $10.5M in legal fees to Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Facebook parent company Meta has been ordered to pay $10.5 million in legal fees to Washington state, atop a nearly $25 million fine for repeated and intentional violations of campaign finance disclosure laws. The Seattle Times reports King County Superior Court Judge Douglass North issued the legal-fee order Friday, two days after he hit the social media giant with what is believed to be the largest campaign finance fine in U.S. history. Washington’s transparency law requires ad sellers such as Meta to keep and make public the names and addresses of those who buy political ads and other data. The company objected to the requirements.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.