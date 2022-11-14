Germany nationalizes former subsidiary of Russia’s Gazprom

BERLIN (AP) — Germany says it’s nationalizing the former German subsidiary of Russian gas company Gazprom months after it was put under the control of a government agency in Europe’s biggest economy. The government on Monday cited the debt load of the company, which has been renamed Securing Energy for Europe, and said it was making the move to head off the danger of bankruptcy and ensure that its operations keep running. The Economy Ministry said that the company involved in the trade, transport and storage of natural gas in Germany and neighboring countries is “a key company for Germany’s energy supply.”

