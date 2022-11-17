Amazon CEO says layoffs will extend into next year

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says the mass layoffs that began in the company’s corporate ranks this week will extend into next year. In a note sent to employees Thursday, Jassy says the company told workers in its devices and books divisions about layoffs on Wednesday. He said it also offered some other employees a voluntary buyout offer. Jassy said Amazon hasn’t concluded how many other jobs will be impacted. He noted there will be reductions in certain divisions as the company goes through its annual review process, which will extend into next year.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.