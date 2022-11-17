Consumer groups want grocers to ditch digital-only deals

A coalition of consumer groups is asking grocery chains to rethink their digital-only coupons. Consumer Reports, Consumer World and others say the deals discriminate against people who don’t have smartphones or reliable internet access. Digital-only deals are advertised online or on store shelves. They can offer significant savings, but they require customers to electronically clip a coupon in a grocer’s app or on its website. The Albertsons chain says many of its stores will accept a circular at checkout so any consumer can get that price. Kroger and Stop and Shop didn’t respond to requests for comment.

