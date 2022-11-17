Krispy Kreme agrees to pay $1.2m to settle pay violations
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
AP Business Writer
Krispy Kreme will pay nearly $1.2 million in back wages and damages to workers to resolve overtime pay violations under a settlement announced Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor. The payments will go to 516 workers in multiple locations for what the labor department described as “widespread and systematic” violations. According to a filing in U.S. District Court, Krispy Kreme hasn’t calculated overtime correctly for its assistant district managers for the last three years. Krispy Kreme says it didn’t agree with the labor department’s findings but agreed to settle the case with no admission of wrongdoing.