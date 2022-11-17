Senators to FTC: Probe Twitter security, take needed action

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of Democratic senators have asked federal regulators to investigate any possible violations by Twitter of consumer-protection laws or data-security commitments. The call comes amid the tumult and mass layoffs at the platform under its new owner, billionaire owner Elon Musk. The senators also asked the head of the Federal Trade Commission to take enforcement action if needed against Twitter and company executives. A key focus is the 2011 consent agreement that Twitter signed with the agency, requiring the company to address serious data-security lapses. The FTC said last week it’s tracking developments at Twitter.

