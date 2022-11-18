California recovers pandemic job losses amid economic woes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has officially recovered all of the 2.7 million jobs it lost at the start of the pandemic. State officials said Friday the state added 56,700 new jobs in October. That was enough to push the state past the symbolic milestone. It’s a moment that normally would celebrate the end of an economic downturn. But the news was tempered by signs of a wobbly economy. The state’s normally strong tech sector has had lots of layoffs recently. State government officials have predicted a $25 billion budget deficit next year. The signs point to a potential recession.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.