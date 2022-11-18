US bid to kill American-JetBlue partnership goes to judge

The government and two major airlines are giving starkly contrasting views about the impact of an alliance between the airlines. Closing arguments were held Friday in federal district court in the government’s lawsuit to break up a partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue. The partnership lets the airlines coordinate schedules and share revenue on many routes to and from New York and Boston. The government says it’ll reduce competition and cost consumers hundreds of millions of dollars a year in higher fares. The airlines say it’s already leading to new routes without raising prices. The case is an important test of the Biden administration’s aggressive enforcement of antitrust laws.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.