Germany offers Poland Patriot missiles to defend airspace

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Germany’s defense minister says the country has offered Eurofighters and Patriot defense systems to Poland to help it defend its airspace. In comments published in German newspapers Monday, she said that “we have to position ourselves in the alliance even better in terms of air defense,” and that that goes particularly for Poland, Slovakia and the Baltic countries.” Christine Lambrecht said Germany is present with these air defense weapons in Slovakia already and wants to extend that through 2023 or even beyond. Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said he received Germany’s offer of additional Patriot missiles “with satisfaction” and will have them deployed close to the border with Ukraine.

