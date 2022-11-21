Supreme Court takes Jack Daniel’s case against dog toy maker

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it will hear a dispute over a dog toy that got whiskey maker Jack Daniel’s barking mad. Jack Daniel’s had asked the justices to hear its case against the manufacturer of the plastic Bad Spaniels toy. The toy mimics the Jack Daniel’s bottle and label but is a parody. While the original bottle has the words “Old No. 7 brand” and “Tennessee Sour Mash Whiskey,” the parody proclaims: “The Old No. 2 on Your Tennessee Carpet.” A number of major companies from the makers of Campbell Soup to outdoor brand Patagonia and jeans maker Levi Strauss had urged the justices to take what they said was an important case for trademark law.

