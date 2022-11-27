Railway workers in Austria to strike Monday in pay standoff
BERLIN (AP) — Railway workers in Austria are set to hold a one-day strike on Monday after a failed round of talks in pay negotiations. The Austria Press Agency reported Sunday that both sides said the fifth round of talks on pay for some 50,000 employees of about 65 railway operators, including the main national operator OeBB, had failed. That means that there will be no regional, long-distance or night trains on Monday, and that only buses and other public transport run by municipal authorities will run. Like many other countries, Austria has seen inflation surge this year following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The country’s annual inflation rate hit 11% in October.