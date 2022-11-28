Business groups urge Congress to block potential rail strike

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Business groups are increasing the pressure on lawmakers to intervene and block a railroad strike before next month’s deadline in the stalled contract talks. A coalition of more than 400 business groups sent a letter to Congressional leaders Monday urging them to step in because of fears about the devastating potential impact of a strike that could force many businesses to shut down. Congressional leaders and the White House have said they are monitoring the talks closely. Four rail unions are back at the table after rejecting their deals with the railroads trying to work out new agreements before the Dec. 9 deadline. Eight other rail unions have ratified their deals that include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses.

