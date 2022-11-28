The Righting deciphers conservative media for outsiders

NEW YORK (AP) — When many corners of the conservative media ecosystem turned on Donald Trump following his announcement of a 2024 presidential candidacy, Howard Polskin was one of the first to notice — and be surprised. A longtime New York media figure, Polskin has developed The Righting, a website and newsletter that tries to keep people who are not regular followers up-to-date on what is happening in the sprawling conservative media. The left-leaning Polskin started the tracking shortly after Donald Trump was elected president, as a way of understanding why his fellow Americans voted the way they did. At this point, he says it’s a brand in search of a business.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.