LAPD seeks Reddit search warrant over leaked council remarks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are seeking a search warrant for the Reddit website as they try to identify the person who leaked a racist discussion between City Council members and a powerful labor leader, causing a scandal that has rocked the community and shaken faith in its lawmakers. The LAPD said Tuesday that it’s trying to determine the origin of the recording that was posted on Reddit last month. Police want to determine whether the recording was made illegally. The recording captured then-council President Nury Martinez and Councilmen Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León scheming to protect their political clout. It also featured offensive and bigoted remarks against Blacks and others. Martinez resigned. The other council members have refused repeated calls to do so.

