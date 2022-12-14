God of War, Wordle lead a bumpy year in video games

It’s been a bumpy year for video games, in part thanks to the ongoing repercussions of the pandemic. Some major releases got delayed, but those that crossed the finish line include Sony’s dazzling God of War: Ragnarök and Horizon: Forbidden West. Indie developers held up their end, delivering fascinating stories in games like Norco and The Case of the Golden Idol. The best game on Nintendo’s Switch took the adorable pink blob Kirby into a 3D world in “Kirby and the Forgotten Land.” And the one game that had everyone buzzing was the simple yet seductive word and logic challenge Wordle.

