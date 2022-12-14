Twitter suspends account that tracked owner Elon Musk’s jet

Twitter has suspended an account that used publicly available flight data to track Elon Musk’s private jet, despite a pledge by the social media platform’s new owner to keep it up because of his free speech principles. Tweets from the widely followed @elonjet account were no longer viewable Wednesday. The account had more than 526,000 followers as of Tuesday. Started in 2020 by then-teenage programmer Jack Sweeney, the account automatically posts the private jet’s flights with a map and an estimate of the amount of jet fuel and carbon emissions it expended. Musk had said in November it would stay up.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.