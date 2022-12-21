Holidays can bring financial stress, here’s how to reduce it

NEW YORK (AP) — The holidays are supposed to be a joyful time, but they can also be financially stressful. With gifts, social gatherings and plane tickets home, the costs can start piling up. With inflation still high, 57% of Americans say it has been harder to afford the gifts they want to give. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Experts have some recommendations for reducing financial stress around the holidays. They include making a budget and being clear about expectations with your family and friends. You can also give homemade gifts or gift experiences rather than things.

