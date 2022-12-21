IRS mandatory presidential audit policy goes under spotlight

WASHINGTON (AP) — An IRS policy governing the audits of tax returns filed by U.S. presidents is under new scrutiny. A report published by a congressional panel finds that the agency failed to perform the mandatory inspection of Donald Trump’s returns as president until Congress pressed for information about the process. A report by the Democratic majority on the House Ways and Means Committee says the process, which dates to 1977, was “dormant, at best” during the early years of the Trump administration. Democrats in Congress are responding by introducing legislation that would codify the IRS policy into law with more stringent requirements.

