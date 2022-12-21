Japan reverts to max nuclear power to tackle energy, climate

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has adopted a new policy promoting greater use of nuclear energy to ensure stable power supply amid global fuel shortages and to reduce carbon emissions — a major reversal of its phase-out plan since the Fukushima crisis. The new policy says Japan must maximize the use of existing nuclear reactors by restarting as many of them as possible and prolonging operating life of aging reactors beyond their 60-year limit, and by promoting research and development of next-generation reactors to replace them. Anti-nuclear sentiment and safety concerns rose sharply in Japan after the 2011 Fukushima disaster, and restart approvals have since come slowly under stricter safety standards.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.