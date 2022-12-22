NY legislators pass bill making them nation’s best-paid

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Just in time for Christmas, New York legislators passed a bill in both houses on Thursday that will make them the best-paid state lawmakers in the nation. If signed by the governor, members of the state Assembly and Senate will make a base salary of $142,000 in the new year, a 29% raise over their current salary of $110,000. That raise would send them racing ahead of state lawmakers in California, who are the nation’s best-paid legislators with a yearly base pay at about $119,000, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

