Real coffee, but a fake ‘Starbucks’ in piracy-ridden Iraq
By SAMYA KULLAB and QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA
Associated Press
BAGHDAD (AP) — There are three “Starbucks” cafes in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, all serving authentic Starbucks coffee in authentic Starbucks cups. But they’re unlicensed by the international chain. Iraq has emerged as a hub for trademark violations and piracy that cuts across sectors. The Iraqi government shows little sign of being willing or able to stop it. Starbucks tried to raise a lawsuit to shut down the fake branches in Baghdad. U.S. officials and legal sources say the Iraqi businessman who opened the cafes warned the lawyers that he had backing from an armed militia, a claim the businessman denies. The lawsuit was shelved.