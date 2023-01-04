Oklahoma AG announces 4 new opioid settlements worth $226M
By SEAN MURPHY
Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma has entered into four new settlements with opioid makers and distributors totaling more than $226 million. Outgoing Attorney General John O’Connor announced the agreements Wednesday with Walgreens, CVS, Walmart and opioid manufacturer Allergan. The three pharmacy chains announced in November that they had reached opioid settlements with the states totaling about $13 billion. None of them admit wrongdoing. O’Connor says that including the new settlements, Oklahoma has received more than $900 million in opioid settlements. He says nearly all the settlement funds must be used to remediate the opioid crisis, including prevention and treatment services.