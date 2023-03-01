Biden says Labor nominee Julie Su represents American dream

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that his labor secretary nominee Julie Su is a “real leader” who has supported unions, enforced worker safety and protected the victims of human trafficking. Su would replace the departing incumbent, former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. Su, a civil rights attorney and former head of California’s labor department, was central to negotiations between labor and freight rail companies late last year. She worked to avert an economically debilitating strike and to broaden employee training programs and crack down on wage theft. Walsh is leaving the administration to lead the National Hockey League Players’ Association.

By SEUNG MIN KIM and JOSH BOAK Associated Press

