Missouri lawmakers back ban on Chinese ownership of land

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Entities from China and four other countries could be banned from purchasing land in Missouri under a plan approved by the Missouri House. The legislation approved Thursday comes amid international tensions that were heightened after the trek of an alleged Chinese spy balloon across the U.S. It also comes as some states and the federal government are banning TikTok on government phones. The Missouri bill would blacklist businesses from China, Iran, North Korea, Russia and Venezuela from buying land. Of those, China is the only country currently connected to the ownership of Missouri farmland. The legislation still needs a Senate vote before going to the governor.

