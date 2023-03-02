Skip to Content
Western Asset Mortgage: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC) on Thursday reported a loss of $828,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The real estate investment company posted revenue of $42.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $89.1 million, or $14.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $21 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WMC

