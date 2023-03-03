China accuses US of attacking companies after export curbs

BEIJING (AP) — China has accused Washington of improperly attacking Chinese companies after genetics analysis giant BGI Group and 17 others were hit with curbs on access to U.S. technology on security or human rights grounds. The Commerce Department said it saw a danger that two BGI units might contribute to the government’s surveillance apparatus. Human rights groups say Beijing is trying to create a database of genetic samples that Muslims and other minorities were compelled to provide. BGI has previously denied accusations it supplied technology used to surveil minorities. Other companies were cited for their role in Chinese military modernization, weapons development by Iran and Pakistan and suspected human rights abuses in Myanmar.

