KLM, Delta sue Dutch government over Schiphol flight cuts

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A group of airlines including KLM, Delta and easyJet say they are suing the Dutch government over its plans to reduce the number of flights from Amsterdam’s busy Schiphol Airport. The government said last year it was seeking a “new balance” between the economic benefits provided by Schiphol and its impact on nearby residents and the environment. It aims to cut the number of flights per year from a half-million to 440,000. The airlines said Friday that the reductions would negatively impact the Dutch economy, inconvenience consumers, and violate European and international legislation. They argue the aviation industry “is already achieving significant results in relation to reducing CO2 emissions and lowering noise levels.”

