World Bank: Quake caused damage worth $5.1 billion in Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — The World Bank says that Syria has sustained an estimated $5.1 billion in damages in the massive Feb. 6 earthquake that hit northern parts of the country and also southeastern Turkey. The assessment came in a report that was released on Friday. The World Bank says the level of the damage is about 10% of Syria’s gross domestic product. The Turkey-Syria earthquake killed at least 50,000 people, including about 6,000 in Syria, mostly in the northwest. That’s according to the United Nation. Friday’s report says Syria’s northern province of Aleppo was the most severely hit region, accounting for 45% of the total damages in Syria and amounting to about $2.3 billion in damages.

