Cargo ship runs aground in Suez Canal, traffic not impacted

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say a cargo vessel ran aground in the Suez Canal but traffic through the global waterway was not impacted. The Liberia-flagged MSC Istanbul, heading to Portugal from Malaysia, got stuck in a two-lane part of the Suez Canal on Sunday. The head of the Suez Canal Authority says tugboats were deployed to help refloat the vessel. He didn’t elaborate on what had caused the ship to run aground. The Suez Canal allows for passage of two convoys of vessels a day in both directions. The incident was the latest case of a vessel getting stuck in the key global waterway.

