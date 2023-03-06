A month after quake, survivors need shelter, sanitation

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A United Nations official says one month after a powerful quake devastated parts of Turkey and Syria, hundreds of thousands of people continue to have “extensive humanitarian needs,” including shelter and sanitation. Alvaro Rodriguez, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Turkey, also says that an appeal for $1 billion to assist quake survivors is only 10% funded, hampering the U.N. and other organizations’ ability to meet the needs. The Feb. 6 earthquake killed close to 47,000 people in Turkey, destroyed or damaged around 214,000 buildings and left hundreds of thousands of people homeless — becoming Turkey’s worst disaster in its modern history.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.