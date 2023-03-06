Hyundai supplier plans $67 million Georgia plant, 400 jobs

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (AP) — A South Korean company that makes latches, hinges and other parts for vehicle doors and hoods is planing to open a factory near Savannah. PHA will become the sixth major supplier to locate near a Hyundai Motor Group plant being built in coastal Georgia. PHA’s plans a $67 million plant that will hire 400 workers. Hyundai said in May it would build a $5.5 billion plant to assemble electric vehicles and batteries. That facility could grow to 8,100 employees and is supposed to begin producing vehicles in 2025. Hyundai suppliers have now announced $1.8 billion of investments in the region.

