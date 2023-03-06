In ‘junk fee’ fight, US details airline family seating rules

The government is rolling out a new “dashboard” that lets travelers see which which airlines let families with young children sit together on flights at no extra cost. The Transportation Department unveiled the online feature on Monday. The department is trying to pressure airlines to adopt family-friendly policies. In the meantime, the administration is working on new regulations to prevent airlines from separating family if seats are available. It’s the latest salvo in the Biden administration’s efforts to put pressure on airlines to improve service.

