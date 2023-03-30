US revises down last quarter’s economic growth to 2.6% rate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy maintained its resilience from October through December despite rising interest rates, growing at a 2.6% annual pace, the government said Thursday in a slight downgrade from its previous estimate. The government had previously estimated that the economy expanded at a 2.7% annual rate last quarter. The rise in the gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services — for the October-December quarter was down from the 3.2% growth rate from July through September. Exports and consumer spending were revised lower in the Thursday report. For all of 2022, the U.S. economy expanded 2.1%, down from a robust 5.9% in 2021.

