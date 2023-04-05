Former execs accused of marketing faulty lead test devices
By MARK PRATT
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Three former executives of a company that makes machines that test lead levels in humans have been accused of deliberately concealing a problem with the devices that produced falsely low results for tens of thousands of children. Federal prosecutors in Boston say the children and others face serious health risks because of the inaccurate test results. Prosecutors say the devices in question accounted for more than half of all blood lead tests conducted in the U.S. from 2013 through 2017. The three former executives include the one-time CEO. They all face charges of wire fraud and defrauding the FDA. An attorney for the former CEO says she denies the charges.