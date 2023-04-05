NASCAR, teams at ‘significant impasse’ over charters
By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A top group of NASCAR team owners skipped a meeting with series officials with the two sides at an impasse over permanent charters. The charters are a key plank in the business model of the stock car series. Fearing the meeting would be “hijacked” by conversation solely on the charters the team owner council told NASCAR it felt talks should be postponed. NASCAR said it planned to hold the meeting anyway, but the teams did not attend. Charters are multimillion-dollar guarantees of having a car in NASCAR’s top Cup Series. The teams want them made permanent.