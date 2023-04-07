As streamers cut costs, TV shows — and residuals — vanish

Over the past few months, many streaming companies have started eliminating some of their own shows from their library. It helps save the companies money but brings criticism that they are sidelining marginalized voices, shortchanging creatives out of already slimmer residual paychecks and offering fewer options to customers. These issues have increased tension between executives and writers ahead of union contract negotiations that could lead to a significant work stoppage this spring. Streaming companies say they never promised that shows would live forever. In a hyper-competitive, changing market, they say, each streamer is trying to balance ample offerings with sheer survival.

