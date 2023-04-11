Moderna says potential flu vaccine needs more study

Moderna shares slipped Tuesday morning after the COVID-19 vaccine developer said its potential flu vaccine needs more study in a late-stage clinical trial. The company said an independent data and safety monitory board found that the potential vaccine “did not meet the statistical threshold necessary to declare early success” in the study. The board recommended that the trial should continue. Moderna is developing the vaccine, labeled mRNA-1010, to guard against seasonal flu. It is testing the vaccine in both the Southern and Northern hemispheres. The vaccine developer said Tuesday it expects to launch six vaccines in the next few years.

