Boeing Max production could be slowed by issue with parts

Boeing has a new problem with its 737 Max planes. The company said Thursday that production and delivery of a significant number of Max jets could be delayed because of questions about parts from a supplier. Boeing says the supplier, Spirit AeroSystems, used a non-standard manufacturing process to install fittings in the rear fuselage of some 737s. Boeing says it’s not an immediate safety issue, but it’s working on a plan to inspect Max jets and replace the fittings if necessary. It’s the latest setback for Boeing, which has seen deliveries of another jet, the 787, halted several times over production issues.

By The Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.