Arizona man sentenced to 10.5 years for trafficking fentanyl in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A 58-year-old Phoenix, Ariz. man was sentenced to 126 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Tuesday.

According to court records, in August 2022, BADGES Task Force officers received reliable information that Larry James Little and his co-defendant, Adrianne Anderson, 44, also of Phoenix, were distributing fentanyl in Pocatello.

After a four-month-long investigation, Anderson and Little were stopped by BADGES Task Force officers after they returned to Idaho from Arizona. BADGES Task Force officers searched the vehicle and located approximately 287 fentanyl pills and a firearm. Another firearm was recovered during a search warrant at a storage unit rented by Little and Anderson. BADGES Task Force officers also intercepted a package that Little and Anderson sent through the U.S. Postal Service that contained two ounces of methamphetamine.

Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also sentenced Little to three years of supervised release after the completion of his prison term. On Jan. 31, 2024, Judge Winmill sentenced Anderson to five years in federal prison for her role in the offense. Anderson’s prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit commended the investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Idaho State Police, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, the Pocatello Police Department and the Chubbuck Police Department, which participated as part of the HIDTA BADGES Task Force. The United States Postal Inspection Service also assisted with this investigation.