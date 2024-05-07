More scattered rain and snow chances for Wednesday

Overnight into Wednesday morning, there is a chance of snow and rain showers. A low temperature in the lower 30’s. Mostly cloudy with winds at 15-25 mph.

For Wednesday, there is a chance of rain and snow with gusty winds. Cloudy, with a high in the mid 50’s. Southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Mostly sunny for Thursday, with high temperatures in the mid 60’s. Northeast winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunny for Friday, with high temperatures in the upper 60’s to the lower 70’s.

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT

WEDNESDAY…

WHAT…Temperatures 32 to 36 will result in frost formation.

WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert and Upper Snake River Plain.

WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Wednesday.

IMPACTS…Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive

outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.