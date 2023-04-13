Jury selection begins in defamation lawsuit against Fox News

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Jury selection has begun behind closed doors in a defamation lawsuit seeking to hold Fox News responsible for repeatedly airing false claims related to the 2020 presidential election. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis previously made clear that the selection would be done out of public view to protect the privacy and safety of jury members. The judge on Thursday noted that the case has received international media attention. Colorado-based Dominion Voting Systems alleges that Fox damaged the company by repeatedly airing false allegations that its machines and the software it used were rigged in the 2020 presidential election to prevent Donald Trump’s reelection.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.