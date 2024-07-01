More evaluation ordered for suspect charged in stabbings at Massachusetts movie theater, McDonald’s

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts individual charged with assault with intent to murder after six people, including four girls at a movie theater, were stabbed and wounded in separate attacks, has been re-committed to Bridgewater State Hospital for further evaluation on criminal responsibility. A judge ordered the extended evaluation after 26-year-old Jared Ravizza, of Chilmark appeared in Plymouth District Court on Monday. A lawyer representing Ravizza declined to comment. Ravizza was arraigned in May in connection with the stabbings of two employees at a McDonald’s in Plymouth. Ravizza has also been charged with eight counts of assault in connection with the stabbings of the four girls.

