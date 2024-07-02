China and the Philippines hold crucial talks to ease tensions after intense clash in disputed waters

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — China and the Philippines have held a crucial meeting to try to ease mounting tensions following their worst confrontation in the disputed South China Sea last month. There was no mention in the talks Tuesday of any major agreement to try to prevent a repeat of the chaotic June 17 clash at Second Thomas Shoal that caused injuries to Filipino navy personnel and damaged boats. The shoal off the northwestern Philippines has emerged as the most dangerous flashpoint in the disputed waters, which China claims virtually in its entirety. Chinese naval and civilian vessels surrounded the Philippine marines aboard a grounded ship, tried to prevent their resupply and demanded the Philippines pull out.

