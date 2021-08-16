Winds drive nation’s largest wildfire toward California city

AP National

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Gusty winds have pushed the nation’s largest wildfire toward a Northern California county seat as firefighters struggle to contain the month-old blaze amid forecasts of more dangerous weather. Authorities say the Dixie Fire in the northern Sierra Nevada is only a few miles from Susanville, the county seat of Lassen County and home to some 18,000 people, two state prisons and a casino. Forecasts call for afternoon and evening winds up to 30 mph through Thursday that could drive flames. The fire has already destroyed more than 1,000 homes and other buildings and is only a third contained.