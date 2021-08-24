German economy grew 1.6% in 2nd quarter, revised upward

AP National

BERLIN (AP) — Official statistics show that Germany’s economy grew by 1.6% between April and June compared with the previous quarter, a slightly better showing than initially reported. The Federal Statistical Office said Tuesday that the gain followed a decline of 2% in the first quarter. In preliminary figures at the end of July, it had reported second-quarter growth of 1.5% following a first-quarter drop of 2.1%. Germany’s central bank, the Bundesbank, said in its monthly report on Monday that it expects the economy to grow “significantly more strongly” over the summer as a result of loosened pandemic restrictions.