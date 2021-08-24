Hochul, NY’s 1st female governor, inherits vast challenges

AP National

By MARINA VILLENEUVE

Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Kathy Hochul became the first female governor of New York on Tuesday, inheriting immense challenges as she takes over an administration facing criticism for inaction during Andrew Cuomo’s distracted final months in office. The Democrat and former member of Congress from Western New York took the oath of office just after midnight in a brief, private event overseen by the state’s chief judge, Janet DiFiore. A ceremonial swearing-in was planned Tuesday morning at the New York State Capitol, with more pomp than the brief, legally required event during the night. Hochul planned a public address at 3 p.m.