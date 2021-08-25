12 dead after attacks on Indigenous communities in Nicaragua

AP National

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Activists and environmentalists in Nicaragua charge that settlers have again attacked Indigenous communities in the Bosawas nature reserve on the Caribbean coast, killing a dozen members of the Miskito and Mayangna peoples. The reserve has been hit by illegal mining and logging despite its status as a protected area, and activists have reported several attacks on Indigenous people. Environmentalist Amaru Ruiz blamed settlers who have invaded indigenous lands. Other groups also reported the attacks. Nicaragua’s government has not confirmed the killings, and Ruiz says authorities had not yet been to the remote community where they occurred. Activists say many of the “settlers” moving onto the lands are former soldiers linked to timber and illegal logging interests.