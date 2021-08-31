Transplant for mushroom-poisoned Afghan boy; brother in coma

AP National

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Doctors at Poland’s main children’s hospital say they will carry out a liver transplant on a 6-year-old Afghan boy who ate poisonous mushrooms with his family. However, his 5-year-old brother is in a coma and they are carrying out tests to establish if he is brain dead. The boys and their older sister, recently evacuated from Afghanistan, were hospitalized last week after the family picked and ate highly poisonous mushrooms that were growing near to the center where they were accommodated. Their 17-year-old sister is in stable condition, as are other family members, who were also hospitalized.