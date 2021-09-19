Trump endorses ‘big lie’ proponents for state election posts

AP National

By JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is aiming to exert his influence at all levels of the Republican Party as he considers another presidential run. That includes down-ballot races that typically receive little attention from national politicians but have a role in overseeing elections. Trump is throwing his support behind candidates who have not only perpetuated the lie that the 2020 election was stolen, but in some cases also actively tried to overturn the results. Voting experts fear that if those candidates end up winning, they could undermine the integrity of future elections and use their powers to skew the results.